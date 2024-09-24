Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $322,000 Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $60,703,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,336,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 2,388.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 454,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after buying an additional 436,394 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in nCino by 83.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after acquiring an additional 421,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in nCino by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,777,000 after acquiring an additional 358,766 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other nCino news, Director Jeff Horing sold 800,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $26,528,066.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,649,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,112,076.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,981,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $61,585,455.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,545,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,029,384.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 800,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $26,528,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,649,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,112,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,407,811 shares of company stock valued at $141,848,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNO opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.58. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $37.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

