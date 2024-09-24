Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intapp were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Intapp by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 239.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Intapp by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intapp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intapp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Intapp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -80.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $2,860,127.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,865.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $1,554,483.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 772,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,917,705.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $2,860,127.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,865.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,669 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.