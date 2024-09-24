Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 209,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP raised its stake in Arhaus by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Arhaus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 278,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 16.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 79.7% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARHS. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

ARHS opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arhaus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Arhaus’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

