Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 65,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 74,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Getty Realty

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.