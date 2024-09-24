Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $327,000 Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grab by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Grab by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 40,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Grab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 552,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grab by 32.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 14.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Stock Up 0.3 %

Grab stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.17 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Articles

