Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,980 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMO. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 47.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NYSE:EMO opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

