Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth $195,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,258,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 13.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 12.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 1.2 %

NSIT stock opened at $211.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.34 and a 1-year high of $228.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.38%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total transaction of $152,256.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.