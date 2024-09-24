Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $316,000 Position in Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Disruptors ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $229,000.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Stock Performance

FDIF stock opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.55.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Disruptors ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.

