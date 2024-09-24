Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 145,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 106,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust alerts:

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

XFLT opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.96%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.24%.

(Free Report)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.