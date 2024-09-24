Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,142,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,072,000 after buying an additional 3,555,357 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,589,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,014,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,667,000 after acquiring an additional 349,554 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,041,000. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 11,905,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $78,297.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,109,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,631,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $78,297.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,109,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,631,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675,360.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,682 shares of company stock worth $1,633,304. 15.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

