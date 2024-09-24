NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by ARK & TLK Investments LLC

ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,024.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $14,985,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,334,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,234,175.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $14,985,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,334,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,234,175.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,472,303 shares of company stock worth $536,731,507. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $116.26 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

