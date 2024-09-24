Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,047,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,875,000 after acquiring an additional 63,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 21.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.40. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.83.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.90%. Rush Enterprises’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 7,875 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $403,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,238 shares in the company, valued at $627,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $403,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $2,152,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,875 shares of company stock worth $3,422,554. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Articles

