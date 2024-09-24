Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 630.5% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 36.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 361.1% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Melius Research started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.65.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $119.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.85. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

