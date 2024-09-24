IRON Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IRON Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 920.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,366 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.1% of IRON Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 696.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,137,521,000 after buying an additional 71,757,065 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,913,435,000 after buying an additional 57,160,191 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 798.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 39,020,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,820,576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NVIDIA by 852.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,764,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,935,815,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268,926 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $116.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,254,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,094,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $16,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,254,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,094,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,472,303 shares of company stock valued at $536,731,507. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

