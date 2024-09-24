Washington Trust Bank Has $34.05 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 720.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 242,053 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 3.4% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,982 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319,636 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $158,290,000 after buying an additional 187,248 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,472,303 shares of company stock valued at $536,731,507. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $116.26 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

