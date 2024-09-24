Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys 325,852 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 981.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,039 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,852 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 8.4% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $44,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $116.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,472,303 shares of company stock worth $536,731,507. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

