Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ArriVent BioPharma were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $70,174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $11,586,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,922,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. 9.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVBP. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ArriVent BioPharma from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on ArriVent BioPharma from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ArriVent BioPharma from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVBP opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $30.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). Equities research analysts anticipate that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

ArriVent BioPharma Profile

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

