Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,324.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.9% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after acquiring an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 696.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,137,521,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757,065 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after purchasing an additional 57,160,191 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in NVIDIA by 798.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 39,020,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,820,576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,764,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,935,815,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268,926 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Westpark Capital upped their target price on NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,254,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,094,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,254,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,094,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,472,303 shares of company stock valued at $536,731,507 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $116.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

