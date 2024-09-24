Scott & Selber Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 913.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,797 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 192,699 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 8.4% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,472,303 shares of company stock valued at $536,731,507 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.2 %

NVDA stock opened at $116.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

