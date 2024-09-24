NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 965.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 612,575 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,077 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.4% of Smith Salley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $75,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 854.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 696.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,137,521,000 after acquiring an additional 71,757,065 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,913,435,000 after acquiring an additional 57,160,191 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 798.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 39,020,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,820,576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 858.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,341,377 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,242,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758,341 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,472,303 shares of company stock worth $536,731,507. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $116.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.