Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $272,000 in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UDOW. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the first quarter worth $655,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UDOW opened at $95.26 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $95.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.72.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

