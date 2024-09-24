Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 8,407 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,583 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,595 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $63,097,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth $23,950,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 59,102 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 345,875 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $22,765,000 after buying an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

PRFT stock opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average is $68.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.58 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.48%. Research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

