The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 43.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Up 1.0 %

Allstate stock opened at $192.82 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $193.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.61. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

