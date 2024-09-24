Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $87.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.46.

State Street Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $89.13 on Monday. State Street has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $89.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that State Street will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 411.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

