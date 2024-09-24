SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Raised to $96.00 at Bank of America

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Dbs Bank restated a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.92.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $90.64 on Monday. SEA has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $90.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average is $68.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,812.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SEA will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SEA by 63.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SEA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,544,492 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $82,955,000 after purchasing an additional 48,273 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $4,404,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SEA by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,229 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

