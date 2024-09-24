Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.89.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $19.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at $777,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after buying an additional 164,614 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $2,169,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,382.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 255,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 238,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 610,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 65,529 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

