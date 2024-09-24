S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $548.18.

Shares of SPGI opened at $520.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $528.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.01. The company has a market capitalization of $162.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

