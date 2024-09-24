JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $940.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $780.00 to $940.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on URI. Truist Financial raised their target price on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $687.46.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $798.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $724.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $688.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $803.48.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 115.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

