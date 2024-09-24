Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank cut Shopify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.92.

Get Shopify alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $80.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. Shopify has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $103.24 billion, a PE ratio of -471.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.35.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after buying an additional 10,340,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after purchasing an additional 713,064 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Shopify by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,434 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after buying an additional 13,885,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Shopify by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,392,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,982,000 after buying an additional 542,503 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.