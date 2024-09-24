Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNAP. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus raised shares of Snap to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.76.

Get Snap alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNAP

Snap Stock Up 1.5 %

SNAP stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.00. Snap has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snap

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $8,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,832,634.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $8,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at $508,832,634.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,511,540 shares of company stock worth $13,569,906. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Snap by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.