TD SYNNEX’s (SNX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $138.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TD SYNNEX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.25.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SNX opened at $118.58 on Monday. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $133.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,966.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,966.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,188 shares of company stock worth $3,998,655. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 52.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

