Vale (NYSE:VALE) Given New $15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VALE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.17.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vale has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Vale had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Vale will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 64.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 17,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vale by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vale by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vale by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

