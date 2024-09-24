Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $84.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.45.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Voya Financial stock opened at $77.01 on Monday. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.40.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Voya Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile



Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Further Reading

