Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.79.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PINS opened at $30.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $3,853,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 10.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 271,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Pinterest by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

