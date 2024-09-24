Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.84. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 385,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 112,852 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 319.0% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 96,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 73,460 shares during the period.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

