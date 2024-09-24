Target (NYSE:TGT) Now Covered by Analysts at Melius Research

Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Target from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.69.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $155.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.74. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $335,870,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 711.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 876,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,762,000 after purchasing an additional 768,479 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $125,536,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $107,367,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,864,000 after purchasing an additional 544,920 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

