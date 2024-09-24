Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Bank of America

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.82.
Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Skechers U.S.A. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 40,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.
