Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Bank of America

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.82.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 0.1 %

SKX opened at $63.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 40,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.