Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Scotiabank

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $121.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.38.

Welltower Trading Up 2.7 %

WELL stock opened at $128.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Welltower has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.03.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 26.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,748,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,079 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $309,917,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $254,977,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,771,000 after acquiring an additional 849,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

