Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WMT. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.76.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $80.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $81.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,369,039 shares of company stock valued at $959,826,083 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

