AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Raised to C$10.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of AGF Management and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.18.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AGF.B

AGF Management Stock Performance

Insider Activity at AGF Management

Shares of AGF.B opened at C$8.52 on Monday. AGF Management has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$9.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.19. The stock has a market cap of C$547.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$128,317.00. In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$128,317.00. Also, Director Cybele Negris bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 52,885 shares of company stock valued at $421,964. Insiders own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

About AGF Management

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.