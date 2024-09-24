Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.25 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.44.
Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.
