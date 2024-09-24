Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$28.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$21.07.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$20.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.84. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.42 and a 1-year high of C$20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -75.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.53) by C$0.54. Aecon Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of C$853.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.3797814 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -281.48%.

Insider Transactions at Aecon Group

In other news, Director Scott Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,380.00. In related news, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy bought 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.66 per share, with a total value of C$74,969.84. Also, Director Scott Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,380.00. Insiders bought a total of 16,549 shares of company stock worth $274,762 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

