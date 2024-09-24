B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Raised to C$5.25 at Cormark

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BTO. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of B2Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of B2Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC set a C$3.30 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.92.

B2Gold Trading Down 3.1 %

TSE:BTO opened at C$4.40 on Monday. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.18 and a one year high of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of C$673.95 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.6237337 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B2Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total value of C$45,300.00. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

