Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$25.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.42.

Lundin Gold Trading Down 1.8 %

LUG opened at C$29.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.23. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$30.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$412.43 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 22.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 2.5613577 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 85.16%.

Insider Activity at Lundin Gold

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.74, for a total transaction of C$459,913.60. In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.74, for a total transaction of C$459,913.60. Also, Senior Officer Terrence Smith sold 25,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.52, for a total transaction of C$759,826.78. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,940 shares of company stock worth $1,697,632. Insiders own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

