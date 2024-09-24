Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KEY. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Keyera from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Keyera from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Keyera from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyera has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.55.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$41.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$30.08 and a 12 month high of C$41.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. Keyera had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.1977492 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total value of C$74,953.79. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

