Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Cut to C$113.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital from C$123.00 to C$113.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PD. CIBC upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$136.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$130.00.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$88.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.51. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$67.46 and a 1 year high of C$109.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$94.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.80.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.85) by C$2.29. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of C$429.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 12.8202568 EPS for the current year.

In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.49, for a total transaction of C$530,779.18. In other Precision Drilling news, Director David Williams sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.01, for a total transaction of C$350,035.00. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.49, for a total value of C$530,779.18. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

