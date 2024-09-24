Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.60

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and traded as high as $8.73. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 335,781 shares trading hands.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
