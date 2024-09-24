Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Raised to C$8.75 at Cormark

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on REAL. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Real Matters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Real Matters currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.75.

REAL opened at C$8.61 on Monday. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$4.43 and a 1-year high of C$8.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of C$632.23 million, a P/E ratio of 215.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.41.

In other news, Director Kimberly Sue Montgomery sold 28,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$234,383.70. In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 91,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total value of C$747,351.94. Also, Director Kimberly Sue Montgomery sold 28,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$234,383.70. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

