Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.37

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and traded as high as $15.65. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 418,989 shares trading hands.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1821 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

In related news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 5,849 shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $87,851.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 50,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

