RM (LON:RM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $81.08

Shares of RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.08 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 82.96 ($1.11). RM shares last traded at GBX 80.75 ($1.08), with a volume of 1,794 shares traded.

RM Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 81.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 77.35. The company has a market cap of £67.23 million, a PE ratio of -139.22, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RM news, insider Helen Stevenson purchased 13,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £10,066.50 ($13,436.33). In other news, insider Helen Stevenson bought 13,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £10,066.50 ($13,436.33). Also, insider Mark Cook bought 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £2,964.76 ($3,957.23). 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RM

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: RM TTS, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The company designs and owns proprietary products for schools; and offers platform delivery of digital assessment and exam marking solutions for accreditors, educators, and learners.

